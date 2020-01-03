A Fort Smith native's new film will take viewers on a safe trip through what is known by many as "hell," according to one official.

The River Valley Film Society will host the Fort Smith movie premiere of filmmaker Clay Pruitt's new, unrated movie, "The 24," today at 6:30 p.m. at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. The free event will feature a meet-and-greet session at 6:30 p.m., followed by a screening of the film at 7 p.m., said Brandon Goldsmith, co-founder for the River Valley Film Society.

"The film society's New Year's resolution is to showcase more local and regional River Valley talent," he said. "Clay Pruitt is a prime example."

"The 24" showcases some of the climbers who come from all across the globe to meet at Horseshoe Canyon Ranch in Jasper, Ark., to test their endurance and strength in the "24 Hours of Horseshoe Hell" event, which is billed as the world's only 24-hour climbing competition, Goldsmith said.

"The best thing about 'The 24' is, it promotes Arkansas to the world — our beautiful landscapes, the strength of our people and the creativity of our local artists," he said.

The 24 Hours of Horseshoe Hell event is an endurance rock climbing competition and festival that is held annually on the last full weekend of September, according to TwoFourHell.com. Competitors test their skills along and near the steep sandstone cliff walls of Horseshoe Canyon Ranch. Teams of two have the opportunity to choose between a 12-hour event and a 24-hour event, and the festival lasts five days with food, camping, music, swag, games, competitions, parties, costumes and fellowship being among the highlights for attendees, the site states.

"The movie captures the true spirit of competition and fellowship," Goldsmith said. "'The 24' isn't simply a film; it's an experience."

Pruitt has been in the industry for 10 years, primarily focusing on commercials and TV, as well as various personal side projects, according to Goldsmith. Pruitt worked on and helped produce the feature-length film, "Antiquities," which stars Mary Steenburgen, Ashley Greene, Michaela Watkins, Andrew J. West, Michael Gladis, Graham Gordy and Roger Scott.

An unrated, 93-minute film, "Antiquities" centers on a young man who, while trying to find out who his father was, starts to notice a few things about himself. The film was featured recently in the Movies on Main Street program at 5 Star Productions Media Center in Fort Smith.

"There are many artists like Clay who have been making movies for years, but have not had a platform to showcase their creations," Goldsmith said.

Tommy Street, a co-founder of the River Valley Film Society, agreed with Goldsmith's comments.

"Our goal this year is to officially start the nonprofit and produce the River Valley's first film festival," Street said.

Goldsmith said plans call for having the festival take place this year, with a focus on bringing in local talent "and to see what people have made" in the region.

"This is for the filmmakers and for the film fans," he said recently. "I want to have the networking with the filmmakers and the people who are on the nerdy side of film, but you also can’t make films unless you have people who want to watch them. Both sides work together."

Goldsmith predicted that the River Valley Film Society's website, RiverValleyFilmSociety.com, will benefit members, casual fans and filmmakers who are based in other parts of the country.

"Those people from bigger cities can check the site and say, 'Hey, this person works in this field, so we can hire them instead of bringing in someone from out of state,'" he said. "That is the main drive behind this. This is to create a community so we can start working on projects and growing the film culture here."

Those seeking more information can visit the River Valley Film Society Facebook page and the 24 Fort Smith Movie Premiere Jan 3rd at the Bakery District" Facebook page.