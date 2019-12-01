Children’s Day at the Museum, an annual Christmas event fundraiser for the Fort Smith Museum of History, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The event includes traditional favorites such as build-a-buddy, visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus and making a Christmas ornament, all for $40 per child. Children can choose their own stuffed animal to make that includes a T-shirt, birth certificate and wishing star. New activities this year include a holiday photo booth and a popcorn, candy and cocoa bar. In addition, children will have free admission to the museum with their $40 entry.

For reservations, visit www.fortsmithmuseum.org to pay online or come by Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-7841. Reservations are encouraged, as a limited number of tickets will be available the day of the event.