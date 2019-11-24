Leah Marie Lloyd and Anthony Jason Ray Flores, both of Booneville, were married in a double wedding ceremony with Leah's twin sister and fiancé on Sept. 14, 2019, at The Barn at Meadowbrook in Magazine, with reception following.

Leah is the daughter of Robert and Carol Lloyd of Booneville; maternal granddaughter of Barbara Gadbury-Swift, Kenny Swift and the late Bill Gadbury; and paternal granddaughter of Rose Dapprich, Dorris Lloyd and the late Bill Lloyd and David Dapprich.



Anthony is the son of Crystal Barr and Bobby and Paulette Raggio, all of Booneville; and maternal grandson of Virginia Russell and the late Gerald Russell and the late Freddy and Kaye Raggio.

Leah is a graduate of Booneville High School and the University of Central Arkansas, where she earned a degree in nutrition dietetics. She is employed as a registered dietitian at Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith. Anthony is a graduate of Booneville High School and

is employed as an operator at Raggio Excavating.

Lindsay Lloyd, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor and Robbie Raggio, brother of the groom, served as best man. Presley and Priscilla Hall, nieces of the groom, served as flower girls. Blayze Falcon, nephew of the groom, served as ring bearer. Pastors Joe Silva and Mike Smith officiated the ceremony.

After a honeymoon trip to St. Lucia, the couple makes their home in Booneville.