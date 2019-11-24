America tells its stories through song. Consolation to the lovelorn, courage to the oppressed, warning to the native or a ticket to the Promised Land; a great song can deliver the wisdom of ages directly to our souls.

Deeply personal and implausibly universal, the blues, jazz, gospel and old time music of the American South form a deep aquifer that contemporary musicians all around the world drink from daily. The music is constantly expanding and morphing into country, rock, rap and soul but trace the origins and you will find yourself standing squarely in the South.

At the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, we will celebrate the roots of American music with the exhibition "WE ARE THE MUSIC MAKERS: Preserving the Soul of America's Music." This exhibition is on view Dec. 6, 2019, through March 8, 2020. The opening reception will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. This show is a collaboration with the Music Maker Relief Foundation in Hillsborough, N.C.

The exhibition educates and engages viewers in the cultural history of traditional Southern music. It includes 30 panels that feature 28 photos from historian/photographer Tim Duffy and stories that highlight how poverty, geography and age have limited the exposure of these artists that helped form the foundation of American music.

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is located at 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Admission to the museum and the exhibition is free.

