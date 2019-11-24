Athena is a good dog, weighs about 40 pounds and is about 1 year old. She is extremely intelligent, quick to learn and eager to please. Athena has a good temperament, gets along well with other dogs and would make an excellent family member and companion.

Many animals find themselves homeless through no fault of their own and will make great pets. Ahimsa Rescue Foundation’s mission is to place needy animals in responsible homes, provide humane education, and encourage and facilitate spaying and neutering because there are not enough homes.

Prevention is the ultimate compassion. Spaying and neutering is the first step to helping animals.

Call (479) 651-1319 to reach Ahimsa Rescue Foundation's low-cost spay/neuter clinic. Ahimsa Rescue Foundation is located in Muldrow.

To learn more about animals available for adoption, visit www.ahimsarescuefoundation.org or email SavingPaws@aol.com. Adoption fees range from $150-$250.

When you "Opt to Adopt" your adoption package includes:

• Pet that has been temperament tested.

• Neuter/spay service.

• General wellness exam.

• Vaccinations: rabies, DHPP, bordetella.

• Blood testing for heartworms, ehrlichiosis, lyme and A Phagocytophilum disease.

• De-worming.

• An ID collar and leash.

• Microchip and lifetime registration with AVID microchip company.