Ever wonder what to do with ashes from the fireplace? After the ashes have cooled, scoop them and save them for your backyard. Wood ashes are super rich in calcium, potassium, phosphorous and other minerals. You can simply sprinkle the cooled ashes all over your yard and mix them right into the soil. You can even add wood ashes to your compost pile to make it nutrient-rich, too. But don't overdo it; about 5% of the total amount is just right to make it the perfect compost blend.