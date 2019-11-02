An area structure's recent renovations, along with its rich history, soon will be celebrated in a public way.

The Van Buren Women's Literary Club will host an open house event for its upgrades from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the center, 421 Webster St. in Van Buren, and area residents and visitors of all ages are invited to attend the celebration, said Lynne Rotert, a club member.

"We don't know how many people will attend, but we are excited about the open house and meeting with the community," she said. "We'll offer brief comments on the renovations and history, and we'll talk briefly about the club."

The single-story, brick-and-wood center is located in a historic Presbyterian Church building, which was built in 1903 on the foundations of the 1844 Old School Presbyterian Church, Rotert said.

"There's been so much with the renovations; it's exciting," she said. "We've put in period lighting and ceiling fans, stabilized the floor and put in a new restroom."

Other improvements include waterproofing the outside of the building, adding a handicapped-accessible ramp in the back, reglazing the windows and upgrading the building's electrical system, Rotert said. The renovations have been made possible by "well over" $200,000 in grant money from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program and donations from the community, she.

Cameron Hubbs Construction of Van Buren and architect Mark Evans of the Fort Smith-based E Squared Architecture and Design have helped the Van Buren Women's Literary Club members reach many of their goals over the last few years, said Mary Jane Hurst, a VBLC member. Hubbs' mother, club member Dee Hubbs, has been instrumental in getting the 501(c)(3) status for the club and getting the building placed on the National Register of Historic Places, she said.

"We're excited because we've been renting out the building quite a bit — a lot of birthdays, showers and I think even a memorial service have been held here," Rotert said. "People can call me at (479) 474-3719 if they wish to rent it. It's a great building with so many uses and great history."

Back in the 1860s, the building served as a hospital for both Union and Confederate forces, and part of the damage caused by a Civil War cannonball still lives on inside the building, she said. The Van Buren Women's Literary Club's wooden gavel was made from the building's rafters after the cannonball went through the roof, Rotert said.

"There were six gavels made from the rafters, with other people having the other gavels," she said. "We are proud to have our gavel."

According to Rotert, the club's current structure is only the second building to be located on the foundation.

"All of the churches would meet in the building after the Civil War," she said. "Our building was the least damaged in Van Buren during the Civil War."

Those seeking more information can visit the Van Buren Women's Literary Club Facebook page.