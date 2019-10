The STEAM Team will meet from 3:30-6 p.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. The team is a monthly program for children ages 8-12 who have an interest in technology, science, engineering, arts and math. Steam participants will construct their own lava lamps while discovering the properties of density in November. All supplies are provided.

Call (479) 783-0229 or visit FortSmithLibrary.org for information.