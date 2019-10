David and Linda Bender of Charleston celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 23, 2019. They were married Aug. 23, 1969, by Father Maurus at St. Boniface Church in Fort Smith.

Mr. Bender retired from First National Bank in Fort Smith. Mrs. Bender is a retired poultry producer.

The couple has two children, Allison Bender of Charleston and Damon Bender of Excelsior, Missouri; and three grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Bender celebrated their anniversary in August with an Alaskan cruise.