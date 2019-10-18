Diamonds, denim, live music and dancing go extremely well together in the evening.

That will be an unspoken theme during Western Arkansas Ballet's fifth annual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser, which will begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Fort Smith Riverfront Glass Pavilion, 100 N. B St., said Melissa Schoenfeld, executive artistic director for WAB. The event will feature catering from Art's BBQ & Burgers, live music and dance performances, the Gift Card Pull, jewelry, silent auction items and more for attendees to enjoy, she said.

"We want to do a fundraising event every year, which helps us with our costs of being a nonprofit," Schoenfeld said. "This allows us so we can cover the costs of everything we need to cover at the Western Arkansas Ballet, and, it also is to raise awareness about us and art education in the community."

Estimated to raise "about $4,000" for the Western Arkansas Ballet, this year's Denim & Diamonds will feature musical performances by Allison Grace Band, she said. The busy, area-based group that will be "a great fit" for the evening's activities, Scheonfeld said.

"We are excited that Allison Grace Band will be our entertainment, and hopefully there will be dancing again this year," she said. "Last year, there was some line dancing happening, so this year, we hope that the dancing will continue.

"And we will be doing a performance, as well," she added. "We will be able to teach people a dance at the event, which is always fun."

A silent auction will be taking place and will pique the interest of those attending, Schoenfeld said. The auction's contents will range from time at spas and restaurants to "electronic items" and more, she said.

"We are excited that jewelry is part of the silent auction for the night, as well," Schoenfeld said. "Diamonds Plus donated a strand of pearls, and they are really, really pretty."

The Gift Card Pull also is aiming to please those who attend, she said.

"The Gift Card Pull will run the gamut from lower-priced gift cards from local businesses and restaurants to higher-priced items," Schoenfeld said. "You might get something big and you might get a great gift from a store.

"And we love having local businesses represented here like restaurants and other local businesses," she added. "That's important for us, for them to have that kind of representation with us."

The Gift Card Pull will require a $20 buy-in from individuals and will provide some of the event's fun, Schoenfeld said.

"You pick a number and whatever number is on that envelope, that is your item," she said. "It's a fun game of chance."

Between 75 and 100 area residents and visitors are expected to attend Denim & Diamonds, Schoenfeld said. Tickets for the event are $55 per person and $400 for a table for eight and can be purchased at WaBallet.org, the Denim & Diamonds Facebook page and EventBrite.com. Tickets also will be available at the door.

"The dress for the event is, anywhere from denim to diamonds," Schoenfeld said. "You can put on your jeans, boots and a nice top, or you can wear a nice dress. We want people to just have fun."

Those seeking more information can visit the Western Arkansas Ballet Facebook page and the Allison Grace Band Facebook page.

"It's an exciting time for the Western Arkansas Ballet because we have so much going on," she added. "We also have the Sugar Plum Fairy Tea happening from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Riverfront Glass Pavilion, and we're expecting 100 or more people for that event.

The Sugar Plum Fairy Tea is tied into the Western Arkansas Ballet's annual production of "The Nutcracker," which will be staged at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center.

"With our cast for 'The Nutcracker,' there will be 86, and that includes our company and everyone from the audition," Schoenfeld said. "We are knee-deep in rehearsals for that and have been for some time. We have been planning for 'The Nutcracker' for a long time now. It will be exciting."

Victoria Flagg, a member of Western Arkansas Ballet for 11 years, agreed.

"I love performing with the group for a large crowd; we always have a large audience for 'The Nutcracker,'" said the 18-year-old Flagg, who will be portraying Clara in the production. "Seeing the children's faces light up, that's one of the best parts for me."

Flagg said she and other WAB students are hoping for a good turnout for Denim & Diamonds, which will help the dance company and its members.

"I love the Western Arkansas Ballet," she said. "It's definitely an organization that I would recommend to other students."