Lara Carlson of Alma, an adviser with Creative Memories, a scrapbook product company, says photos with captions highlighting her own accomplishments are a few of her favorite things.

Her earliest recollections include collecting and preserving things from nature, Carlson said. Later, she stashed away notes, school pictures and family snapshots.

Gathering pictures and memorabilia were important to Carlson even when she was very young, she said. As an adult reflecting on her childhood, Carlson said she recognized that her earliest memories of collecting were, in actuality, the art of “remembering the moment” and making a memory.

Carlson will be part of the “Crop & Celebrate Arkansas” retreat planned today through Sunday at the Fort Smith Convention Center.

“Collecting memories” is a journey Carlson began even before she was a teenager, and she continues the journey today as an adviser with Creative Memories, she said. Carlson has been scrapbooking for more than two decades, and she has been with Creative Memories for most of that time, she said. “Preserving stories, bringing people together, encouraging self-esteem and belonging” are just a few of the things Carlson said she enjoys about “sharing the hobby” of scrapbooking.

Retreats are a popular way to complete projects, “tap into our creative side and celebrate connection with others,” Carlson said. To attend a retreat is like “entering into a stress-free zone.”

Like Carlson, Genia Smith of Fort Smith is a “lifetime scrapbooker.”

“To some extent, I have kept some sort of scrapbook since early childhood,” she said. After being introduced to Creative Memories in 1996, Smith said she embarked upon her journey as a “story teller.”

The journey of “collecting memories” continues today for Carlson. She takes pictures and incorporates them into her photo albums, making sure to record the memories connected to each picture within her books. The albums tell her family story, she said. She also gifts others with albums that tell their stories as well.

“As scrapbookers, we are the family historians,” said Julie Caruso of Fort Smith. She also commented that family gatherings are filled with “rich history’”

Preserving family history is the reason Caruso scrapbooks. She said it also affords her the time for social gathering with friends, where they can “share ideas and learn lots from each other.”

When scrapbookers are “surrounded by others who enjoy their collection of memories,” they are not only making time to preserve memories, Carlson said. They are “in the process of making even more memories.”

For Cathy McDaniel of Fort Smith, a longtime scrapbooker, scrapbooking allowed her to spend time with her daughters, and they still like to look through the books they created together, she said. It is also a “great way to preserve our memories,” and “it is fun to be creative.”

“Making scrapbooks makes me feel creative and organized,” said Shelly Norris of Fort Smith.

“Collecting memories into albums and preserving stories that are important to us is not only a great creative outlet, but an investment in what and who we love,” Carlson said. How “we spend our time and money” is a direct reflection of “the things we value and love.”

A good photographer focuses the camera before taking a picture. Likewise, Carlson said, “When I put the photos into an album, the picture comes into focus even more.” Adding a photo with an accompanying story brings the picture even more clearly into focus.

“The words and journaling” are as equally important as the photos themselves, Carlson said. Together, they tell the complete story.

Preserved photos help Carlson tell her family story, she said. The photos remind her of times shared together as a family, trips taken and places explored together, and the accomplishments achieved along the way. The pictures help her remember and record the story that accompanies each memory, she said. And no event is too big or too small to be captured and preserved.

“Our mission is all about celebrating the vibrant and colorful threads of life … be it the joy of a wedding or a beautifully lucid moment with a parent or spouse suffering dementia,” according to John Falle, owner of Creative Memories. “All are worth sharing, remembering, cherishing. What we do matters. A lot!”

As Carlson completes each photo album filled with the pictures she has taken, it allows her to remember the moment and relive the memory, she said.

“Capturing the moment helps me celebrate the days,” Carlson said. The photos she takes, along with the stories that accompany each photo, are given homes in her photo albums, she said.

“It is time well spent,” Carlson said.

Capturing family memories is the motivation behind her scrapbooking, said Katrenia Taweel of West Fork, also an independent adviser for Creative Memories. In the future, Taweel said, it will allow her and her family to “remember the good times, the sad times, the trips, the day to day, the jobs, the kids, the cars, the pets … really just everything!”

In addition to this weekend's event, a silver and gold crop retreat is planned Dec. 13-14 at Lake Fort Smith State Park.