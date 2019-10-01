Tuesday

Cedarville Community Center Quilters: Meets at 9 a.m. at the Cedarville Community Center in Cedarville.

Ladies Bible Study: Meets at 9:30 a.m. at West-Ark Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Call (479) 452-1240.

Toddler Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

Baby & Me: Begins at 10:30 a.m. at theVan Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 1 social: Runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

Fort Smith Southside Rotary Club: Meets at noon at Western Sizzlin’, 5200 Towson Ave. Call Roy Walker at (479) 926-1343.

Bible study: Meets at noon at King Solomon Christian Church, 4200 N. N St. in Fort Smith.

Noon Lions Club: Meets at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Call Marty Houston at (479) 414-8649.

Miller Writers Group: Meets at 1 p.m. at the Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St. in Fort Smith. Call Scott at (479) 646-8859.

Adult Craft: Begins at 1 p.m. at the Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry, 220 N. Main St. Call (479)997-1226. Space is limited.

Free basic computer skills class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. at The American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 783-0231.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road in Fort Smith. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

Game Day: Begins at 4 p.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

STEAM Activities: Begins at 4 p.m. at the Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry, 220 N. Main St. Call (479)997-1226.

Cancer Support Group for Women: Meets 5 p.m. at Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith. (479) 782-6302.

Poteau Evening Lions Club: Meets at 6 p.m. at the Carl Albert State College Student Union in Poteau.

Prime Time Story Time: Meets at 6 p.m. at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

River Valley Ale Raisers: Meets at 6 p.m. at GrowFresh Organics, 7709 Ellis St., Building 303, in Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at 1810 S. U St.

Civil Air Patrol cadets: Meets at 6:30 p.m. in Building 1A at the Fort Smith Regional Airport, 6700 McKennon Blvd.

Massard Prairie: History & Restoration: Begins at 7 p.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave.

Bingo: Meets at 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 10203 Columbus Acres Road in Fort Smith. Call Jayne at (479) 208-3108.

District 4 Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary Team: Meets at 7 p.m. at the Old Rock Schoolhouse in Cedarville.

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary: Meets at 7:15 p.m. at the U.S. Coast Guard station, 3802 Grand Ave. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 785-4696.

