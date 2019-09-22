The Friends of the Fort Smith Library will hold a Chocolate Festival Fundraiser from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Dallas Branch Library, 8100 Dallas Place. Local clubs, businesses and individuals will offer their favorite chocolate samplings to the chocoholics of Fort Smith.

Tickets to the festival are $7 for six tastes of chocolate; price includes a to-go box. Tickets may be purchased at the event or in advance at all Fort Smith Public Library locations and on the library website at fortsmithlibrary.org.

All proceeds from the Chocolate Festival will be used by the Friends of the Library for special materials and programs at the Library. For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at fortsmithlibrary.org.