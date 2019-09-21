In the band MercyMe, pre-concert sound checks are easy, backstage antics are harmless fun and the music stays fresh and meaningful.

Those words originated from Barry Graul, one of the guitarists for the multiple Grammy Award-nominated Christian quintet. Recording and touring as a full-time member of the group known for the songs "Grace Got You," "Finally Home," "Here with Me," "Word of God Speak," "In the Blink of an Eye," "Greater" and the crossover smash single, "I Can Only Imagine," isn't much more difficult than attending school, he said.

"I do have to say, that there is one common thread between being in a touring band and the days when I was in school," Graul said during a recent telephone interview. "It's fighting the boredom."

Graul then unleashed a volcanic laugh.

"It's the time between concerts, on the road, that you have to worry about," he said before laughing again.

Founded in Edmond, Oklahoma, in 1994 and the subject of the recent popular movie, "I Can Only Imagine," the Dove Award-winning MercyMe will perform part of its Imagine Nation Tour at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver St. in Tulsa. The all-ages concert also will feature performances by Crowder and Micah Tyler and "won't be boring for anyone," Graul said.

"It's so great, getting to tour and be in a band — I think everyone who plays an instrument wants to be in a band, whether they'll admit it or not," he said. "And when you get to go out on tour with other artists, you become close friends with them. Really, everyone becomes like family.

"Crowder is great, but he never gets off his bus," added a laughing Graul, whose band won the Billboard Music Award for Top Christian Artist in 2018. "Crowder is always working, working, working, which is cool, and Micah is great, too. It's a dream."

Performing concerts across the world and recording new material within studio walls "never gets old," he said. The music is second-nature, but it's the technology that, on occasion, threaten to bring a small hint of tension into the proceedings, Graul said.

"I don't really think about how to play the songs before a concert, because we've been playing together for so long now," he said. "But I worry about technical things, and I'll ask myself, 'Am I going to have to kneel down and mess with a guitar pedal during the show? Will that look foolish?' You know, silly things like that.

"But it's all been great," added Graul, who also once was a touring member of Audio Adrenaline, DC Talk and Tobymac's Diverse City band. "It's a blessing."

Tickets for the concert range from $23 to $150 and can be purchased by calling (918) 894-4200 and (800) 745-3000 and at BOKCenter.com. Those seeking information on the bands can visit MercyMe.org, CrowderMusic.com and MicahTyler.com.

"We're excited about the tour and sharing this music," Graul said. "It's a really fun night of music, with familiar songs for the audience. Oh, and, yeah, there will be a surprise or two, also."