Betty and Victor "Vic" Campbell recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They met in Evansville, Indiana, while Betty worked at Faultless Caster Co. and Vic attended the University of Evansville.

Vic retired after a 33-year career with Whirlpool Corp., and Betty is a homemaker and an artist.

The couple have two children, Mary Coll of Rogers and John Campbell of Columbus, Georgia. They also have three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.