The critical hate for the latest "Men in Black" film is out of control.

Starring "Avengers" veterans Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson and now available on DVD, Bluray and 4K, "Men In Black: International" is zany, galaxy-hopping fun that takes itself with just a pinch of space salt. And that's a really good thing for fans of the franchise and action-based, belief-bending movies.

Crafted from director F. Gary Gray ("Straight Outta Compton") and writers Matt Holloway, Art Marcum and Lowell Cunningham, "Men in Black: International" presents Hemsworth as Agent H, a semi-bumbling special agent who has talent that is overshadowed by his moon-sized ego, and Thompson as a smart, strong-willed individual destined to become Agent M.

Thompson's character, like her turn as Valkyrie in "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Avengers: Endgame," is a driven, no-nonsense soul who is as strong as she is gifted. She can be fierce without being an unappealing bully, and she lets the rare glimpse of vulnerability exist for a brief moment. Hemsworth's character is more than a cardboard cut-out, but it's Thompson's character who adds a helping of realism to the PG-13 movie.

Supporting cast members include Emma Thompson as Agent O and Liam Neeson as Agent High T, two of the serious-minded executives who oversee the assignments of — and the extremely obvious tension between — Agent H and Agent M. The highly intelligent bosses have their hands and minds full while hopping that their two best agents can keep a world-destroying weapon away from the hands of evil aliens.

Plenty of laugh-out-loud moments appear throughout "Men in Black: International," with a lion's share stemming from Pawny, a small, curious alien who has big eyes and even bigger questions. Voiced by Kumail Nanjiani, Pawny seamlessly adds layers of humor without stooping to corny jokes or gross-out gags. He thinks of himself as a fairly brave warrior, ready to march into battle.

Some viewers have complained that "Men in Black: International" is silly in parts. Um, yeah, so was the still-fun original "Men in Black" with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Anyone forgetting just how goofy (in a good way) that 1997 film was and still is should re-examine it.

But don't watch that first movie without soaking in the fast-moving sights and spacey sounds of "Men in Black: International," as well. The new movie isn't exactly high-brow art, but, mercifully, it never pretends or wants to be, which viewers will find refreshing and enthralling. It's a fun, party-style encounter of the third kind.

Final grade: B+