Evangel Temple to honors grandparents

Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave. in Fort Smith, will celebrate grandparents at 10:30 a.m. Sunday The Grandparent of the Year will be honored, and all grandparents will be prayed over at the front of the sanctuary. Following this, Pastor Don Hutchings will share the message “Transformed!”

For information, please visit www.ExcitingET.com or call (479) 782-9121.

