St. Michael Catholic Church plans fall festival

St. Michael Catholic Church, 1025 Pointer Trail in Van Buren, will celebrate its 19th annual St. Michael’s Day Fall Festival from 5–9 p.m. Sept. 28. The festival will feature live music, carnival-style games and food, silent auction, pony rides, bounce house and more. Admission is free and all are welcome.

For information, call the St. Michael Church office at (479) 471-1211.

Evangel Temple plans 'Revolutionary' message

Pastor Don Hutchings at Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave. in Fort Smith, will continue his message on revival titled, “You Are a Revolutionary!” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Evangel Temple has small groups for children, youth, and adults at 9:30 a.m.

For information, visit www.ExcitingET.com or call (479) 782-9121.

