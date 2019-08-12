A lot stays the same and a lot strays from the written page in the new Bluray and DVD, "Batman: Hush."

Released by Warner Bros. Animation and rated PG-13 for adult language and some mild violence, "Batman: Hush" finds Gotham City's caped crusader navigating his way through a host of his deadliest, best-known villains in order to solve a strange mystery. Batman's encounters with the Joker, Catwoman, Bane, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, The Riddler, Hush, Scarecrow, Lady Shiva and others often include unpredictable actions and dialogue, with a stand-off against Superman providing a highlight in the film's first half.

Most of the animation is superb, bringing to action-motion life some of the still-wondrous artwork from Jim Lee found in the original "Batman: Hush" comics from 2002 and 2003. A nice touch was made when director Justin Copeland chose to first feature Batman in the black-and-gray Batsuit, the suit he often is seen in the DC animated movies, before having him wear the blue-and-gray Batsuit seen in the original "Hush" comics.

Although he's not voice actor Kevin Conroy ("Batman: The Animated Series"), Jason O'Mara does a fine job providing the speaking voices of Bruce Wayne and Batman. O'Mara, who was terrific as the man-out-of-time lead character in the short-lived U.S. TV version of "Life on Mars" from 2008, harbors enough mystery and cool calculation in his voice to make Batman believable and fascinating.

O'Mara is more than adequate to go voice to voice with fellow cast members Jennifer Morrison (Catwoman), Jerry O'Connell (Superman), Rebecca Romijn (Lois Lane), Jason Spisak (The Joker) Peyton List (Poison Ivy), Rainn Wilson (Lex Luthor) and Mary Sterling (Thomas Elliott) throughout "Batman: Hush." Even when O'Mara's Batman wants to take his on-again, off-again relationship with Catwoman to a higher, more trusting level, he still retains a steel-like toughness and the world's best detective brain.

But what would a post-2015 Batman movie be without at least a little bit of controversy? Hush, who is wrapped in bandages and a long, beige-colored trench coat, is a key adversary in the original story. With Batman not knowing his identity for so much of the comic version, the proceedings truly comprised a page-turner delight for the reader.

To this day, there's still some uncertainty among some "Hush" fans about the identity and motives of the comic-book version's characters. The new Bluray/DVD version, however, makes more specific statements about the characters, which in some ways is refreshing, yet in other ways, it's a little jarring that some of the guessing-game fun of the comic has been removed.

"Batman: Hush" isn't a perfect animated film, but it's intriguing and frequently impresses. As it stands, the movie has its rewards as a strong entry in DC's expanding superhero universe.

Final grade: B+