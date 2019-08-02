Northside actress wins national award

Northside’s production of “Once On This Island” received national recognition. The 14th annual National Youth Arts Awards for the 2018-19 season was held in Bronx, New York, on Sunday, where Madeleine Newman won and accepted the award for Supporting Performance in a Musical for her role as Erzulie. Three of the other students in the production, Wailon Heuangwilai as Agwe, Abby Hope as Asaka and Angel Keohacksa as Papa Ge, were also nominated for the same award, according to a news release from Fort Smith Public Schools.

“I am always impressed with our students," drama teacher Robyn Fowler says in the release. They bring the best to each performance. Great cast, great show. We should all be proud of them. With this show, the students learned how much time, effort and stamina are needed to stage, not just a good show, but a great show. They understand the process of a long-term project with outstanding results.”

The musical included 18 Northside students and was performed April 11-13. There were at least 90 people attending each show, and the matinee showing brought in at least 150 attendees, the release continues.

Program allows area students to celebrate space travel

A traveling program sponsored by NASA and the Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative has helped introduce students to astronomy, space travel and history. Amber Cobb and Curtis Varnell, regional science specialists for the co-op, have developed a program that allows students to explore space through the use of a portable planetarium that can seat up to 40 students as well as through a lesson written by Varnell that allows students to go through “astronaut” training and receive a badge and certification upon completion, according to a news release.

During the program, students watch video of space flight and then experience space travel by donning actual space suits and helmets, simulating take-off and flight conditions, and even eating and drinking space food.

Students learn the science and history of the space program and watch as several rockets are launched inside. Students then engineering their own rockets in groups and go outside to test them out. During the process, they collect data, measure distances, make graphs, and compete with other groups to see who can land their craft on hula hoop planets, the release continues.

More than 3,500 area students have participated in the program during the past six months at their local schools, libraries or Boys and Girls clubs. During the past two months, the space program have visited the clubs at Booneville, Paris and Waldron, libraries at Booneville, Paris, Waldron, Charleston and Greenwood, and the summer programs at Waldron and Greenwood. Fort Smith, Van Buren, Mansfield, Waldron, Hackett, Cedarville, Mulberry, Ozark, Paris, Charleston and Booneville schools students have participated in the program, the release states.

Names of Note

Hackett Elementary recently received a $500 grant for hands-on classroom tools to enable students at the school to observe, describe and predict patterns on the movement of the sun and phases of the moon. The grant was part of the AEP Teacher Vision grants from Southwestern Electric Power Co.

Emma Shortes of Fort Smith recently was named to Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. She is a student at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia and a graduate of Greenwood High School.

