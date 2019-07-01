The Janet Huckabee Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road in Fort Smith, will host a boater education course from 6-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The course will include discussion of Arkansas boating laws, boat classification, registration and trailering and more.

Boaters born on or after Jan. 1, 1986, must have certification in order to operate a motorized vehicle on Arkansas waters. Participants must attend both nights to receive certification. Registration may be done at register-ed.com. Call (479) 452-3993 for information.