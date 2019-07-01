Darnell and Sally (Benton) Blaine of Pocola celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary June 19, 2019. They were married June 19, 1979, at First Christian Church in Sallisaw by Minister Jerry L. Kline.

Mr. and Mrs. Blaine both retired from Whirlpool Corp. in Fort Smith with a combined 75 years of employment between them.

The couple had no children together, but Mr. Blaine has eight children.

In celebration, they took a weeklong vacation in Galveston, Texas, and plan to take two more weeks' vacation in the future.