Music from the Civil War and other eras of interest is mere hours away from ringing throughout one area venue.

The Northwest Arkansas Heritage Brass Band will perform a free concert for musical tastes at 7 p.m. today at the King Opera House, 427 Main St. in downtown Van Buren, and the family friendly event will be an entertaining and educational affair for those attending, said Tom Wing, one of the concert's presenters.

"This is a great opportunity to hear popular music from some important periods in American history," he said. "Connections to events in Arkansas and Van Buren will be part of the program."

Wing, who is the director of the UAFS Drennen-Scott Historic Site in Van Buren and a UAFS assistant professor of history, will join members of the band to interpret and help set the songs in a historical context for audience members. The event will serve as the July edition of the ongoing Crawford County Chronicles series, which offers history-based events and gatherings to the public, he said.

"We are very excited to offer this as part of our Crawford County Chronicles program," Wing said. "Among the selections will be 'The Arkansas Traveler' and tunes the soldiers marched to during the Civil War.

"And we'll spend a little time talking about the music behind 'The Arkansas Traveler,' and the whole history of that idea," he added. "It's actually where Arkansas gets a lot of its stereotypes."

Eighteen musicians from the region will comprise the Northwest Arkansas Heritage Brass Band for the concert, Wing said. Musician Jim Spillars, a band director at Farmington High School, will lead the group.

"From a historical standpoint, this music at this concert is music of its time," Wing said. "To be able to listen to that music now — the music that people listened to during that era — is a good thing.

"To me, what is compelling of the music of the Civil War era, right before that war and right after the war is, it was band-based," Wing added. "We have a legacy of marching bands and symphonies that followed that. This music was popular music at the time, and it's just a matter of understanding that those people listened to and what they enjoyed."

Presented via a partnership between the Drennen-Scott Historic Site, the University of Arkansas and Pasta Grill of Van Buren, the concert will feature music that will have "messages" for listeners, he said.

"Sometimes the music is featuring, memorializing or glorifying an individual or cause, or the message is offering an understanding of the condition of that time," Wing said. "And some of the Civil War music is patriotic, whether the music was geared toward the North or the South."

Those attending also will hear whimsical passages, as well as music rooted in spiritual faith that reflects "what was going in the church at that time," he said.

"People who love band music and love all kinds of music will enjoy this, and there's so much history here," Wing said. "John Phillip Sousa actually played a concert with the Great Lakes Naval Training Station Band on the Crawford County Courthouse grounds in 1918, and almost 10,000 people watched. It's events like that which are interesting."

The Crawford County Chronicles program usually is on the first Sunday of the month at the Drennen-Scott Historic Site, 324 N. Third St. in Van Buren. Those seeking information on today's concert or future Crawford County Chronicles activities can call (479) 262-2750 or email Drennen-Scott@UAFS.edu.

"The concert will be low-key, and you are in the King Opera House," Wing said. "It's just awesome to just go in there and sit, and the King Opera House is really awesome when you have something on the stage.

"That location is awesome, and you'll be on Main Street on a Friday night, with all of the restaurants open, good coffee and ice cream, all up and down Main Street," he added. "People can make an evening of it — watch a free concert, walk up and down Main Street and not spend too much money to have that fun."