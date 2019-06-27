Mercy Fort Smith, 7301 Rogers Ave., will host an AARP Smart Driver course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8. Participants can learn defensive driving skills, safety strategies, how to stay current with the latest driving technologies, current rules of the road and how to manage and accommodate common age-related change in vision, hearing and reaction time. Many participants may be eligible for a multi-year discount after taking the course; course participants should check with their insurance agent to see if they are eligible. There is no test required to pass the course.

The course is open to drivers of all ages. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for all non-members. Participants can register by calling (479) 314-6016.