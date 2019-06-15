Over and over in "What Men Want," Taraji P. Henson's character metaphorically tries to keep her eye on the ball as a sports agent working within an all-male environment.

Rated R and now available on Bluray and DVD, director Adam Shankman's comedy follows the busy, assertive footsteps of Ali Davis (Henson), who hits the roof when numerous forms of office favoritism bypass her and land into the not-so-deserving hands of her snooty co-workers. Selfish, brassy and usually cussing like a fearless, angry sailor, Ali opts to take business into her own hands, but her game plan could derail when she meets a calm single father named Will (Aldis Hodge) and Will's young, adorable son, Ben (Auston Jon Moore).

Like Hodge and Moore, Henson's other co-stars in "What Men Want" refuse to be outshined by Henson's acting talent, holding their own in each of their respective scenes. Josh Brener plays a skittish assistant who is tasked with the thankless job of being Ali's assistant and social buffer, and the always-impressive Richard Roundtree, Hollywood's original "Shaft" hero, is brilliantly cast as Ali's protective-yet-understanding father.

Tracy Morgan, himself never a stranger to the gift of gab here in the real world, also plays a protective character in the form of a wise-talking father, who only wants the best treatment and most lucrative contract for his basketball-playing son (Shane Paul McGhie).

Summoning more laughs in "What Men Want" is singer Erykah Badu, who effortlessly handles the role of an absent-minded, probably stoned fortune-teller named Sister. The tea Sister prepares for her fretting clients may or may not contain hard drugs — she just can't remember what she places into the tea before she begins the questionable sessions.

At times, "What Men Want" gets benched due to its parade of profanity, particularly in the film's first half. The movie's two love scenes between Ali and Will, ironically, are more implied — Ali and Will are covered in bed sheets during their rabid moments of intimacy — than they are revealing. The film doesn't harbor Super Bowl-like greatness, but its strengths cross the goal line enough times to help create a fun movie-watching experience.

Final grade: B