Cameron Gospel Lighthouse Church to host singing events

Cameron Gospel Lighthouse Church, 15519 Hill St. in Cameron, wil host Emmaus Road at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Parnells will perform at 6 p.m. July 14 at the church. The public is invited.

For information, call (918) 721-4302.

Celebrate Father's Day at Evangel Temple

Evangel Temple, corner of Townson and Dodson avenues in Fort Smith, will celebrate Father's Day this Sunday. Pastor Don will deliver a message titled “Fearless Fathers!” at 10:30 a.m. All dads who are present may register to win a new barbecue grill, and the church will honor the Father of the Year.

For information, call (479) 782-9121.

