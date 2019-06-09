Dr. Spencer Mortensen will discuss solutions for foot and ankle pain during a free seminar from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday on the first floor at Baptist Health-Fort Smith, 1001 Towson Ave. He also will discuss proper ways to care for the entire foot and provide information to those who want to maintain an active, healthy lifestyle without causing trouble for their toes and heels later in life.

Registration is required for the free seminar and can be done by calling (888) 227-8478 and at Baptist-Health.com.