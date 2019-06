The seventh annual Alice in Wonderland Tea Party will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Fort Smith Public Library's Miller Branch, 8701 S. 28th St. The free, fancy party will include pink lemonade, apple juice and cookies, as well as a screening of the animated Disney movie, "Alice in Wonderland." Seating is limited; preregistration is required and can be done at FortSmithLibrary.org.

Call (479) 646-3945 for information.