Too much gore and too many F-bombs mar what otherwise would be a terrific new thriller that seemingly asks, "What if Superman were born as a bad child?"

Produced by James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"), "Brightburn" is a horror-thriller about a child, who is from another world and crash-lands on Earth and enters the world of a small-town, previously childless couple (Elizabeth Banks and David Denman). The premise certainly is reminiscent of the Superman story, although this semi-quiet child is anything but a kind-hearted hero to help others.

The child's name is Brandon Breyer, and he is a 12-year-old who is surprised to learn that he possess super-powers. Brandon, played exceptionally well by young actor Jackson A. Dunn, also hears bizarre, not-so-clear voices at times, which push Brandon into being more like a sleepwalking zombie rather than your everyday active school student.

During one of many family outings, Brandon's father tells Brandon that it's OK and natural to give into certain urges. Denman's character is talking about how preteens start having more-than-friend feelings for classmates, while Brandon somehow interprets the short conversation as a free card to succumb to serial-killer urges.

At times, "Brightburn" is in near-perfect form, often playing out in front of the audience like a "A Quiet Place" meets "Signs" meets "Man of Steel." Some of the ways director David Yarovesky is most excellent. When the build-up in suspense is done right, it is masterful, with the lurking horror being implied rather than always seen. Like "A Quiet Place," there are seven or eight spooky moments that will make the viewer almost bounce out of their seat and exhale heavily.

Unfortunately, other parts of "Brightburn" fall severely from their mark. The gore and Yarovesky's orders to keep his cameras pointed closely to the gore are too much and come off as cheap and amateurish. The film's bloodless moments where shadows and blinking fluorescent lights rule over natural light are creepy enough to get the job done. Trimming the plethora of blood and extracting some of the profanity in "Brightburn" would have done the film — and certainly every member of its audience — a massive favor.

Final grade: C+