The Fort Smith Public Library will host its Laptime Storytime program for children 2 and younger at 10:30 a.m. Mondays in June at the library's Miller Branch, 8701 S. 28th St. Babies and their caregivers are invited to participate in the free program, which will include songs, rhymes, simple stories and interactive fun. Storytime will last about 20 minutes, with time for casual interaction following the program.

Call (479) 646-3945 or visit FortSmithLibrary.org for information.