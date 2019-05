Heritage Church will host the Summer Music and Sports at Heritage (SMASH) Camp for children from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 9-12 at the church, 1604 E. Pointer Trail in Van Buren. The camp is for children who have completed first through fifth grades. Registration is $25 per student or a maximum of $50 per family and can be done by visiting Heritage.Church.

Call Madison at (479) 474-6424 or email Office@Heritage.Church for information.