Friday

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Meets at 7 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

“ONE FIRE Against Violence” Benefit Golf Tournament: Begins at 8 a.m. at Cherokee Springs Golf Course in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Cost is $100 per person and $400 per team. For information and to register, email andrea-dickerson@cherokee.org.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St.

Novice Bridge Game: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St.

Let’s Play Bingo: Meets at 10 a.m. at Arkoma Senior Citizen Center, 615 Poteau St.

How To Livestock: Begins at 10 a.m. at the Ralph D. Graf Public Library, 220 N. Main St., Mulberry. Call (479) 997-1226.

Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St. Call (479) 646-3945.

Art Class: Meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Arc for the River Valley, 7821 Texas Road in Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-5529.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon at The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit FortSmithNoonExchange.com.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

Food for Thought program: Meets at noon at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

Senior Citizens Committee luncheon: Begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Elizabeth McGill Center, 521 N. Sixth St. Call Robert Bell at (479) 783-1298.

Redwork for adults and seniors: Begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Fridays will be snake feeding. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Mutual UFO Network: Meets from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday in the Carnegie Room at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 782-1411.

Nature Break for ages 3-7: Begins at 3:45 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Coding Club for children, tweens and teens: Begins at 4:15 p.m. at the Mountainburg Public Library, 225 N. Hwy. 71. Call (479) 369-1600.

Saturday

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary breakfast: Runs 8:30-10 a.m. at 144 N. Greenwood Ave. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

Guided hike: Begins at 9 a.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Gold Wing Road Riders Association Region H Arkansas District Chapter F: Meets at 10 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron.

Sequoyah Day: Held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sequoyah’s Cabin, 470288 Highway 101 in Sallisaw. The event is free and open to the public, and it includes storytelling, artist demonstrations and cultural activities. For information, visit www.visitcherokeenation.com or call 877- 779-6977.

Church on the Street: Meets at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Riverfront Drive and North H Street.

Girls Inc. Fundraiser: Held from noon to 4 p.m. at Colquitt Bath Co., 4300 Rogers Ave., Suite 27. Tickets can be purchased at Colquitt. For information, call Girls Inc. at (479) 782-0375.

New Beginning Family Ministry: Free community dinner and clothing giveaway noon to 2 p.m. at 305 S. Sadler St. in Poteau.

RAM Saturdays: Runs noon to 5 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 784-2787.

Story Time: Begins at 1 p.m. at the Mountainburg Public Library, 225 N. Hwy. 71. Call (479) 369-1600.

Cherokee Gospel Sing: Held from 1-6 p.m. at the Cherokee Heritage Center, at 21192 S. Keeler Drive in Park Hill, Oklahoma. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and spend the afternoon listening to gospel singing in Cherokee and English. A hog fry meal is served at the end of the day about 6 p.m. Call (918) 456-6007.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Saturdays feature fish feeding in the large aquarium. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Laser Shot: Meets at 3 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Activity dependent on availability of the room. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

The Arc for the River Valley bowling: Meets at 3 p.m. at Midland Bowl, 2600 N. 32nd St. Cost is $1.25 for Arc members and $2.50 for nonmembers per game. Call (479) 783-5529.

Bohemian Saturday Night: Held from 7-9 p.m. at Frozen Over Hell on the Border and Atrium Area, 115 N. 10th St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 883-4450.

Sunday

Jewelry Making: Held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cherokee Arts Center, 212 S. Water Ave. in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Cost is $60 per student. Visit www.wolfwalkerjewelry.com/Tahlequah_classes.php

Van Buren Writers Group: Members meet at 2 p.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. in Van Buren. Call Sheila at (479) 739-6057.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Crawford County Friends of Genealogy: Meets at 2:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. in Van Buren.

Archery lessons: Begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Equipment provided. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

John G. Lake ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690.

