Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

A Dog's Journey — Various humans unwittingly help a dog realize the meaning of his own existence through the years in this new film, which stars Dennis Quaid, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Josh Gad, Henry Lau, Ian Chen and Kenneth Liu. (PG)

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum — Following the killing of a member of the international assassin's guild, skilled assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) flees from hit men and women. Wick also learns that there is a $14 million price tag on his head. Halle Betrry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston and Mark Decascos co-star. (R)

Now Playing

After — A young man has a dark secret and tries to keep it from the woman he admires in this film, which is based on Anna Todd's novel. Unsettling events begin to characterize the relationship. Stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Selma Blair, Josephine Langford, Jennifer Beals and Peter Gallagher. (PG-13)

Avengers: Endgame — Captain America, Iron Man and other heroes who survived the fallout of "Infinity War" regroup for a second shot at taking down the evil Thanos. Stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo. (PG-13).

Breakthrough — A distraught mother (Chrissy Metz) turns to prayer and her faith after her 14-year-old son experiences a terrible accident in this film, which is based on a true story. The woman holds faith that her son will return from the brink of death. Also stars Topher Grace and Josh Lucas. (PG)

Captain Marvel — Brie Larson ("Room") stars as Carol Danvers, who is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most powerful heroes. (PG-13)

The Curse of La Llorona — A social worker chooses to ignore a strange warning of a mother suspected of child endangerment in this new horror-thriller that stars Linda Cardellini and Patricia Velasquez. The social worker and her young children begin witnessing supernatural events. (R)

Dumbo — Michael Keaton, Eva Green, Danny Devito, Alan Arkin and Colin Farrell star in Tim Burton's new film about Dumbo, a young, friendly, big-eared elephant who can fly. (PG)

How to Train Your Dragon — Hiccup learns that Toothless isn't the only dragon in the area. (PG)

The Hustle — Tired of being taken advantage of by men, two women (Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson) up their antics as scam artists in Chris Addison's new comedy. The duo hope to get a bit of revenge on males who are less than honest. Co-stars Tim Blake Nelson and Alex Sharp. (PG-13)

The Intruder — A young married couple (Meagan Good, Michael Ealy) is confronted by an assertive man (Dennis Quaid) who claims he owns their land in director Deon Taylor's new thriller. The man sold the couple their new house, but he refuses to give up the property. (PG-13)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part — Lego Duplo invaders attack earth, forcing the Lego heroes into action. (PG)

Little — Regina Hall, Marasai Martin, Issa Rae and Justin Hartley star in director-writer Tim Gordon's latest film, which finds a woman being transformed to her younger self. Tracee Ellis Ross, Tone Bell, Tucker Meek and JD McCrary co-star. (PG-13)

Long Shot — Fred (Seth Rogen) crosses paths once again with his first crush, the now-influential Charlotte Fields (Charlize Theron) in this new comedy that costars Andy Serkis. Fred tries to impress Charlotte, and when she decides to run for U.S. President, she recruits Fred as her speechwriter. (R)

Missing Link — An explorer named Sir Lionel Frost is hired by Mr. Link to locate lost relatives in Shangri-La in this animated movie from writer-director Chris Butler. Features the voices of Emma Thompson, Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis. (PG)

Pokemon Detective Pikachu — When a boy finds an intelligent, speaking Pikachu, the world of Pokemon becomes completely unpredictable. Pikachu's mission is to become a successful detective. Stars Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy. (PG)

Poms — Diane Keaton, Pam Grier, Jacki Weaver, Rhea Perlman, Celia Weston and Carol Sutton star in this new comedy from director Zara Hayes. Several retired women decide to form a cheer squad and prove the naysayers wrong. (PG-13)

Tolkien — Director Dome Karukoski and writers David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford explore the formative years of writer J.R.R. Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult), an orphan who finds friendship and inspiration for writing via outcasts at school. Also stars Craig Roberts, Laura Donnelly, Nia Gwynne, Tony Nash, Harry Gilby and Guillermo Bedward. (PG-13)

UglyDolls — These free-spirited Ugly Dolls go face to face with what makes them different, and they have the chance to learn what it means to be different and struggle to be accepted and loved by others. Features the voices of Kelley Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Pitbull and Wanda Sykes. (PG)

Wonder Park — June is a girl with a wild imagination who watches an amusement park come to life. (PG)