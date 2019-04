The grand opening of the Dr. William E. Knight Porcelain Gallery will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. The event is free and will include food and drinks.

Dr. Knight of Fort Smith was an orthopedic doctor, world traveler and photographer. He and his wife donated 77 pieces to the Art Center beginning in 1975. The collection contains many examples of fine Boehm porcelain.

To RSVP, call (479) 784-2787 or email info@fsram.org.