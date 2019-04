The train at Creekmore Park in Fort Smith soon will be chugging down the tracks on a schedule announced recently by Fort Smith Parks & Recreation.

Train rides will be available on the following dates:

• May 2-25: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

• May 29-Sept. 1: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

• Sept. 7-Oct. 27: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

For information, call (479) 784-2368 or email FSParks@fortsmithar.gov.