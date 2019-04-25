The First Thursday Film Series will present a free screening of "Rashomon" at 6 p.m. May 2 at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Released in 1950, the Japanese psychological thriller was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Akira Kurosawa and is considered by many to be among the greatest movies of all time. The film contains adult content and focuses on the search for truth and what caused the tragic end of a couple's marriage.

Call (479) 783-0229 or visit FortSmithLibrary.org for information.