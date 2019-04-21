A “Discover Drawing” series will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at the Miller Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 8701 South 28th Street throughout May. Anna Lewis, a drawing teacher with the public schools for more than 30 years and private art teacher, will lead the five-week drawing class. A different technique will be covered every Wednesday afternoon using various materials including graphite, charcoal and chalk.

No registration is necessary for these free classes for adults, and you need not attend all five classes to participate. For information on any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs or events, call (479) 646-3945 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.