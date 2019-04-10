Wednesday

Christian Business Men's Connection: Meets 6:30-7:45 a.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St. Contact daveo16@cox.et or (479) 926-1951.

Fort Smith Morning Exchange Club: Meets from 7-8 a.m. at The Egg and I, 2401 S. 56th St.

Network of Executive Women: Meets at 7:30 a.m. at River City Deli, 7320 Rogers Ave. Call Jo Carson at (479) 646-2111.

Free Tax Return Preparation: Begins at 9 a.m. at RSVP Center, corner of Grand Avenue and 13th Street, Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-4155 or visit WestArkRSVP.org.

Community Bible Study: Meets at 9 a.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church, 1604 Pointer Trail in Van Buren.

Story Time: Begins at 9:30 or 11 a.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

Ladies Bible Class: Meets at 10 a.m. at Alma Church of Christ. For information, contact Claire Pense at (479) 670-2859.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club 299er game: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St.

Story Time: Begins at 10 a.m. at the Cedarville Public Library, 639 Pirates Way. Call (479) 410-1853.

Free meal and food pantry: Open 10-11:30 a.m. at Greenwood First Assembly of God, 725 Park Drive in Greenwood. Call (479) 996-6030.

Open Studio: Artist Talk: Meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center for Art and Education, 104 N. 13th St. in Van Buren.

Story Time: Meets at 10:30 a.m. at Dallas Branch Library, 8100 Dallas St. Call (479) 484-5650.

Rhythm & Rhymes: Begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Mountainburg Public Library, 225 N. Hwy. 71. Call (479) 369-1600.

Prostate Cancer Peer Network Group: Meets 11 a.m. at Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith. (479) 782-6302.

Fort Smith Professional Women’s Network: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. at Furr’s Fresh Buffet, 5707 Rogers Ave. Call Meredith Milam at (479) 629-5747.

Crawford County Retired Teachers Association: Members meet at noon at Crawford County Adult Education Center, 605 Alma Blvd Circle in Van Buren. Tom Wing, assistant professor at UAFS, will provide an educational program on the history of Crawford County.

Optimist Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon at Furr’s Fresh Buffet, 5707 Rogers Ave. Call Brian McMahen at (479) 651-5479.

Fort Smith Rotary Club: Meets at noon at Emmy’s German Restaurant, 200 N. 13th St.

Advancing with Us Referral Networking: Meets at 12:15 p.m. at Western Sizzlin’ in Poteau.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

ART Class for seniors and adults with disabilities: Meets 3:30-5 p.m. at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave.

Fort Smith Historical Society: Meets at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave.

Arkansas Retired Military Association Auxiliary: Meets at 6 p.m. at 144 N. Greenwood Ave. Call (479) 783-2727.

Introduction to Buddhism: Meets from 6-7 p.m. in the Davis Room at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave.

Figure drawing class: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Nude models are used; adults only. Cost is $10. Reservations are required. Go to CrystalBridges.org for more information.

Millie's Line Dance classes: Beginner lessons start at 6:30 p.m. and intermediate lessons run from 7-9 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Cost is $5 per person.

