One area singer/songwriter is set to receive the royal treatment.

Royal Wade Kimes will host a movie premiere for his latest film, "Bittersweet," at 7 p.m. Saturday at the King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren. The all-ages event will include a screening of the 60-minute film and a post-show, meet-the-cast event.

"Oh yes, I am really excited it," Kimes said of the movie, which he wrote, produced and directed. "And we're excited about the premiere. Ever since we announced the premiere was going to happen, we have been getting phone calls from all over the country. We've just been covered up, and it's been great."

Mostly filmed in Oklahoma but including scenes that were captured in the Boston Mountains and Judge Isaac C. Parker's Courthouse in Fort Smith, the movie is set in the west during the 1880s and centers around two brothers who begin to have feelings for the same women. The movie features Kimes, Don Gregory, Denny Flynn and Leslee Martin Cullum and boasts 10 songs written and performed by Kimes in his trademark cowboy style.

Kimes described "Bittersweet" as a panoramic event powered by an audience-grabbing story line that embraces family struggles and life-changing events. The film delivers "rough-and-tumble" action, heart-tugging moments and a surprise, he said.

"I wrote the actual theme, which is also called 'Bittersweet,' and it's been great," said Kimes, who also is known for his award-winning "Dixie Burns" short film and has written songs for Garth Brooks, Gene Watson, Diamond Rio and other artists. "It's been fun so far."

Kimes portrays Chance Dolan, the outlaw brother, in the movie. Temporarily taking on the role of a fictitious law-bender was something Kimes wholeheartedly embraced.

"It was a blast to play him," he said with a laugh. "It was a really good time."

Larry Holden, former editor-in-chief of Country Weekly Magazine, praised what is seen and heard in the movie.

"A film filled with compelling and powerful scenes throughout this passionate and heartfelt story — a stunning musical masterpiece," Holden stated.

Admission to the movie premiere is $6 for adults and free for children who are 12 and younger. Those seeking information on the film and Kimes' other work can visit the Royal Wade Kimes Facebook page.

Kimes said he was confident that "Bittersweet" will gain an audience.

"(It) could be a tailor-made blockbuster classic," he said of the film, which also is being released in a DVD/soundtrack CD combo pack at SelectOHits.com. "It took two years total to get everything done and out, and it's been so much fun so far.

"The premiere will be exciting because the cast will be there to meet the public," Kimes added. "We think it's going to be a big event for everyone to enjoy. No one wants to miss this."