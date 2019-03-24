When a rock band plays one of its entire albums front to back in front of the eyes and ears of an audience, it can be a thrill for longtime fans.

The new DVD/2CD combo, "Journey Live in Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers," takes that sonic-based concept several steps deeper and offers a live reading of two of its best-known LPs, 1981's "Escape" and the 1983 followup "Frontiers." Released by Eagle Vision and Universal Music Group, the in-concert set is a lively document that can serve both as a reward for veteran followers and a good starting point for newbies.

Guitarist Neal Schon, singer Arnel Pineda and bassist Ross Valory hold down the stage's front line while keyboardist Jonathan Cain provides backup vocals at stage right.

Radio chestnuts "Who's Crying Now," "Faithfully," "Stone in Love," "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" and the always immortal "Don't Stop Believin'" sound perfectly at home next to strong, lesser-known cuts such as "Rubicon," "Lay It Down," "Edge of the Blade," "Back Talk," "Chain Reaction" and "Dead or Alive."

Back on drums for the DVD/CD combo is Steve "Machine Gun" Smith, the jazzy, incredibly dexterous drummer who performed the original drum parts on many of Journey's most popular albums. Slim, smiling and ready for the spotlight, Smith provides Journey with a nice aural backbone that balances between jazz precision and rock-star coolness.

Technically speaking, "Journey Live in Japan 2017" metaphorically sparkles. The disc's picture quality is extremely clear and colors are seen in warm, natural tones that don't exaggerate what was seen by the camera lenses that evening. Each member also is seen in spotlights — no Journey member is ignored by the lights or camera.

Sound-wise, the release scores. Journey's robust sound is mixed well, with each instrument allowed to be heard without ever drowning out the vocals. The musical efforts on the concert DVD don't quite have the same volcanic firepower of Journey's set at Tulsa's BOK Center back in 2009. That Tulsa show certainly had to be Journey's best of the '09 tour, and one of the quintet's greatest post-Steve Perry gigs. What is witnessed — song after song on "Journey Live in Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers" — is most worthy to be viewed and listened to by those who appreciate great musicianship and song performance, again and again.

Final grade: A-