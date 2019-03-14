The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is accepting submissions for its 2019 Student Photography Competition through April 6 at fsram.org. The theme for the competition is "Eye Spy." First place will win a one-year FSRAM membership and a solo show in the musuem's student gallery. Second place is $50 and a one-year membership, and third place is $25 and a one-year membership. An opening reception will announce the winners from 5-7 p.m. April 25 at the museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Competition guidelines can be found at Education@fsram.org.

Visit the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum Facebook page for information.