A Jigsaw Puzzle Swap will be 6-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 8701 S. 28th St. Bring a lightly used 500+ piece puzzle you no longer want and trade it for one that’s new to you. For younger puzzlers, bring easy puzzles to swap. Please be sure that your puzzles have all their pieces prior to the event.

For information on any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs or events, call (479) 646-3945 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.