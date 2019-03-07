Cosplay participants, serious comic book and toy collectors and casual fans of what pop culture offers will be seen and heard side by side during an annual fundraiser in the region.

The 2019 Mulberry Comic Con will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 30 at the Kirskey Park Exhibition Buildings, 100 Kirksey Pkwy. in Mulberry. The family friendly event benefits the Mulberry Public Library and will include special guests and vendors specializing in popular culture, comics and illustration, as well as a Cosplay contest, food and a focus on area artists and writers, said Cindy Whitson, a volunteer for the event.

"It's the biggest fundraiser for the Mulberry Public Library, and it's our third one," said Whitson, who herself is a retired librarian who worked at the Mulberry Library for 22 years. "There will be the Cosplay and food, and there's a room for people selling comics and other items.

"And this is something for the entire family," she added. "We are wanting to make sure that the Comic Con is something everyone can enjoy."

The event also includes the Mulberry Comic Con 5K, which will begin at 8 a.m. March 30 at Ralph D. Graf Library, 220 N. Main St. in Mulberry. Runners are encouraged to run in costume for the event, which is chip-timed by Jaymax RTS.

Alan Morton of Fort Smith said he and his friends make the Mulberry Comic Con a social priority each year.

"It's quite a lot of fun, with Cosplay happening, the food vendors and the comics and stuff that are for sale there," he said. "With Mulberry being a smaller town, I'm sort of surprised by what all the Comic Con there offers. I think others definitely need to go and see what it's all about."

Whitson agreed.

"It's really good seeing the families dressed up together and seeing the kids have a good time at the Mulberry Comic Con," she said. "There will be activities happening all day long for people to enjoy."

The upcoming Comic Con and 5K also will serve as an opportunity for the public to look at the library's new children's wing, Whitson said.

"It will be good for people to see this new wing; they will be blown away," she said. "They had taken away where the parking lot was and added a new wing for kids in the library. This will be exciting for the entire community and visitors."

The 5K raises money for the Friends of the Mulberry Library to help pay for children's summer programs. Deadline for a guaranteed T-shirt is March 15. Registration is $25 and can be done at RunSignUp.com/Race/AR/Mulberry/MulberryComicCon5K. The 5K Registration will include a $5 discount on the Comic Con admission.

Tickets for the Comic Con portion are $8 in advance for adults and $10 at the event. Children 12 and younger can attend free with a paid adult. VIP packages are available for $25. Tickets can be purchased at MulberryComicCon.wixsite.com/kapow/venue. Booth registration information can be obtained at the website.

"And, of course, the price for our event is affordable. The price is right."

"It's been good working on preparing for all of this, because we are trying to make the Comic Con a bigger and better event every year," Whitson said.

Those needing information on the Mulberry Comic Con can call (479) 997-5622, email MulberryComicCon@cox.net or visit the Mulberry Comic Con Facebook page. Individual seeking information on the 5K portion can call (479) 217-0586, email fotml@yahoo.com or visit the Mulberry Comic Con 5K Facebook page.

"Our Comic Con is important eaach year because libraries are important; libraries are an important part of the community," Whitson said. "Libraries are about education and reading, and that never ends.

"And actually, our children don't have a lot of places to go around here, so the Mulberry Public Library offers a lot of programs for kids and for adults," she added. "A community's library is where all of the community's needs are met, and I feel like we have a beautiful library here in Mulberry. People will come into the library and say, 'You have such a beautiful library for such a small town.' We're really proud of that when that happens."