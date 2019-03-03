The Civil Air Patrol recently held its Southwest Region Color Guard Competition at Fort Chaffee.

The Fort Smith Composite Squadron Ridge Runners hosted the event. Twenty-three cadets from four states competed for the chance to attend Nationals. Teams came from Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, and Texas. The teams competed in a variety of areas. Physical training tested their fitness levels. They competed in both indoor and outdoor color guard. Each contestant underwent thorough uniform inspections. They also competed in leadership, public speaking and CAP knowledge.

A team representing Fort Smith won the Team PT competition. Team members include Cadet 1st Lt. Sara Robinson, Cadet 2nd Lt. Caleb Berger, Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Rogers, Cadet Senior Master Sgt. Shannon Rogers, Cadet Senior Master Sgt. Kyle Bellisario, Cadet Master Sgt. Micah Alt, and Cadet Tech Sgt. Grant Adams. Alt won the Impromptu Public Speaking medal. Cadet Bellisario won the Public Speaking Prepared Speech Medal. At the end of the competition, Fort Smith had the highest score by one point and will attend Nationals in Dayton, Ohio, this summer. This is the first time since 2008 that Arkansas has won the Regional competition and only the second time since 2001, according to a news release.

Fort Smith’s Tech Sgt. Gary Podgurski earned the Civil Air Patrol's Meritorious Service award for putting the event together.