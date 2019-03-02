The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Gender & Intersectional Feminism Committee will host the free "Stop Domestic Violence: A Commuity Response" event March 12-13.

The event will bring together survivors, social workers, mental health and other health care workers, NGOs, students and others and will take place in partnership with Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge; Brooke Axtell, founder and director of She is Rising; the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter; and the Donald W. Reynolds Crisis Intervention Center.

The March 12 portion will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the a keynote address by Rutledge, Axtell and a panel of others. The "Empowering Survivors: A Workshop" event, will follow the discussion. Activities will being at 10:30 a.m. March 13 and will be student-centered, with a main session entitled "Colleges and the Problem of Gender-Based Violence: Health, Safety and Student Success Concerns." The second day’s events will end with a moderated lunch discussion; lunch will be provided.

The Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter, in partnership with the national Silent Witness program, will place 51 red silhouettes around the UAFS campus during the week of the event to stand in honor of the 51 Arkansans killed by domestic violence in 2017.

UAFS will also host a competition and exhibition of art in all forms featuring area high school and UAFS students. The art will focus on domestic violence and its impact. Prizes totaling $1,000 will be awarded to the winning artists, who may submit their artworks through March 8.

Email Paulette.Meikle@uafs.edu or JaeYoon.Park@uafs.edu for information.