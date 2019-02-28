The STEAM Team will meet 3:30–6 p.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. STEAM Team is a monthly program for children ages 8-12 who have an interest in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. STEAMers this month will learn the about magnets during this drop-in program at the Main Library. Children will make magnetic slime to take home. All supplies will be provided at this free open-house style event.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s programs or events, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.