Michael Andrew will play part of his Sinatra and the American Songbook Tour at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Walton Art Center, 495 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600 and at WaltonArtsCenter.org.

Visit MichaelAndrew.com for information.

Buddy Guy will play at 7 p.m. March 27 at the House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St. in Dallas. Tickets range from $39 to $80 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at TicketMaster.com.

Visit BuddyGuy.net for information.

Robert Cray will play at 8 p.m. May 3 at the Joint inside the Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 777 W. Cherokee St. in Catoosa, Okla. Tickets start at $19.50 and can be purchased by calling (918) 384-7625 and at HardRockCasinoTulsa.com. Those attending must be 21 or older.

Visit RobertCray.com for information.

Neko Case will play at 8 p.m. May 10 at Uptown Theater, 3700 Broadway in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets are $26 and $31 and can be purchased by calling (816) 753-8665 and at UptownTheater.com.

Visit NekoCase.com for information.

Pentatonix and Rachel Platten will play at 7:30 p.m. May 21 at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver St. in Tulsa. Tickets range from $32.50 to $132.50 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at BOKCenter.com.

Visit PTXOfficial.com and RachelPlatten.com for information.

Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth will play part of their No More Tours 2 Tour at 7:30 p.m. June 28 at the Sprint Center, 1407 Grand Blvd. in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets range from $29.50 to $250 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at AXS.com.

Visit Ozzy.com and Megadeth.com for information.

Zac Brown Band and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will play part of their Owl Tour at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. Tickets start at $39.50 and can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600 and at AMPTickets.com.

Visit ZacBrownBand.com and LukasNelson.com for information.