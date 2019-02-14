Good Nutrition is Magic!, an experience for preschoolers, will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. The library, in collaboration with the Fort Smith Public Schools’ preschool program, invites children ages 3-6 to discover the magic of good nutrition. Local magician Matt Passmore will wow preschoolers with ways to keep their bodies healthy. This event is geared for preschoolers, but children of any age may attend.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s programs or events, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.