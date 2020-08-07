While we’ve all settled in for a summer without concerts or live music, some artists and musicians have gotten creative. Join these jazz artists for live streaming events that are sure to boost your mood.





The Monterey Jazz Festival: From Sept. 25 through 27, the Monterey Jazz Festival will go virtual for its 63rd annual event. The festival will stream beginning at 8 p.m. EST each day.



Find it: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTHmKgZsEZ7UJs_S2GjDJGg





Leala Cyr: On Monday, Aug. 10, Leala Cyr, one of the most sought-after jazz musicians of her generation, will go live at 7 p.m. EST. Watch her live stream on the Hartford Jazz Society’s Facebook page.



Find it: https://www.facebook.com/events/722038121692334/





Tamir Hendelman: As part of his summer concert series, Tamir Hendelman will be going live on Saturday, Aug. 15. He will be live streaming on his website at 9 p.m. EST.



Find it: http://tamirhendelman.com





Zaccai Curtis: Join the Hartford Jazz Society on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. for a live stream with jazz musician Zaccai Curtis.

Find it: https://www.facebook.com/pg/HartfordJazzSociety/events/