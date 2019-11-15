Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

Charlie's Angels — Elizabeth Banks wrote, directs and stars in this new film, which also features Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska. A young systems engineer becomes a whistle-blower, which results in Charlie's Angels, a trio of skilled crime-fighters, entering the picture to try and save the day. Co-stars Djimon Hounsou, Patrick Stewart, Chris Pang and Sam Clafin. (PG-13)

Ford V Ferrari — American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) fight against corporate interference and other sources of stress to create a revolutionary car for Ford. The two hope to challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Co-stars Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas and JJ Field. (PG-13)

Now Playing

Abominable — A magical, music-loving Yeti meets a girl and wants to return to his family. (PG)

The Addams Family — Directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon present an animated version of the famous, frightful family and their ghoulish friends. Features the voices of Oscar Issac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Martin Short and Catherine O'Hara. (PG)

Arctic Dogs — Swifty is an arctic fox, who works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service in this new animated feature from director Aaron Woodley. Swifty harbors dreams that are bigger than his day job. He just wants to be Top Dog, a star husky courrier. Features the voices of Jeremy Renner, Anjelica Huston, James Franco, John Cleese, Alec Baldwin, Omar Sy and Heidi Klum. (PG)

Black and Blue — A young police officer in New Orleans juggles role in law enforcement with her feelings of being a black woman. When she witnesses some of her colleagues performing heinous acts, she feels she can't stay silent. Stars Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson and Frank Grillo. (R)

Countdown — A nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment when someone will die. She is given three days to find a way to save her own life. (PG-13)

Doctor Sleep — Trying to forget what happened years ago during "The Shining," Dan (Ewan McGregor), now an adult, meets a young girl (Rebecca Ferguson) who possesses similar powers in this Stephen King story. Dan begins spending much of his time and energy trying to protect the girl from the True Knot, a strange cult that hunts children with powers. Also stars Jacob Tremblay, Carel Struycken, Danny Lloyd and Emily Alyn Lind. (R)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Jason Statham and Vanessa Kirby star in this action-packed spin-off. (PG-13)

Gemini Man — An aging hitman (WIll Smith) is forced to face off against his fiercest, most dangerous opponent yet, which is a younger version of himself in director Ang Lee's new film. Co-stars Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong, Linda Emond and Douglas Hodge. (PG-13)

The Great Alaskan Race — Brian Presley and Treat Williams star in this film about the 1925 great race of mercy, where a group of individuals travel 700 miles to try and save small children from a fatal epidemic in a community in Alaska. (PG)

Harriet — The story of Harriet Tubman and how she escaped from slavery and became into one of America's greatest heroes are examined in this new film, which stars Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Clarke Peters, Joe Alwyn, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Nick Basta and Janelle Monae. Tubman's strength and courage would help her see hundreds of slaves find freedom. (PG-13)

It: Chapter Two — The members of the Losers Club find themselves being revisited by an unspeakable terror, one that first entered their lives 37 years ago. (R)

Joker — Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck, who wants to become a standup comic and make audiences laugh. Arthur ends up suffering at the hand of others and would eventually become an iconic villain in Gotham City. Also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Brett Cullen. (R)

The Lion King — A young lion prince, who flees his kingdom following a tragic event, will go on to learn about what it means to be brave. (PG)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — Director Joachim Ronning's new movie finds Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter, Aurora (Elle Fanning), re-examining their family's complex bonds. The two feel as though they are being pulled in opposite directions via unexpected allies and a new, mysterious force. Co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer. (PG)

Midway — Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Ed Skrein, Dennis Quaid and Nick Jonas star in director Rolan Emmerich's epic film, which focuses on the Battle of Midway. The leaders and sailors who fought during that crucial struggle retell their stories. Co-stars Jake Weber and Darren Criss. (PG-13)

Motherless Brooklyn — Set in New York in the 1950s, actor/director Edward Norton's new movie showcases a lonely private detective who grapples with Tourette's Syndrome. The detective embarks on a mission to solve the killing of Frank Minna, who was his mentor and, more importantly, his only friend. Co-stars Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis and Cherry Jones. (R)

Playing with Fire — Firefighters who think they comprise a rugged, unbeatable group seemingly meet their match in this new comedy from director Andy Fickman. Instead of dangerous flames or tough-minded adults, this new threat is in the form of three rambunctious children. Stars John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Judy Greer, Brianna Hildebrand, Tyler Mane and Finley Rose Slater. (PG)

Rambo: Last Blood — Sylvester Stallone, who co-wrote this movie, returns as the title character, a Vietnam veteran who must face his violent past in order to pull off one final task. Also stars Paz Vega. (R)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — Several unsuspecting teenagers are forced to look their fears in the face, or else they will lose their lives. (PG-13)

Terminator: Dark Fate — Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger return in the latest entry in the franchise, with Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human working to protect a young girl. The girl has become the target of a relentless, modified Terminator from the future. (R)

Toy Story 4 — Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang jump into action again. (G)

Zombieland: Double Tap — Evolved zombies do their best to take on Tallahassee, Little Rock, Columbus and Wichita when the battle moves to America's heartland. The snarky survivors wrestle with their murderous opponents and, at times, with each other. (R)